Kesha spoke through tears as she opened up about her first new album in five years, Rainbow, on Good Morning America.

“This record has quite literally saved my life,” she said. “I think color symbolizes hope- and the rainbow, it’s no coincidence that it’s also the symbol for the LGBT community. I’ve always just found the hope in the bright colors and I wanted to bring that more into my everyday life. It’s so personal. I’ve written every song on this album and they’re all so personal.”

The past few years have been undeniably emotional for Kesha. The singer has been slowly re-entering the spotlight in the music industry beginning with the release of “Praying.”

“This song, I think, is just really important because it talks about me personally going through something very hard – lots of very hard things – making it through, not giving up, and finding empathy on the other side, which is incredibly hard sometimes,” Kesha said.

After the emotional track was released, she released a couple more singles, “Woman” and “Learn to Let Go.”

The singles are coming in the midst of Kesha’s legal battle with the high-profile producer Dr. Luke, who she accused of abuse. Dr. Luke has denied all accusations.

The full album is set to release on Friday, August 11, but some people couldn’t wait for the album, which has been reportedly leaked online.

The internet is in full support of Kesha’s powerful comeback.

