There’s another weird baby name in celebrity land!

E! News reports that Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder welcomed their first child on July 25 – a baby girl named Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.

Meh. Could be worse – talk to Apple and Wyatt.

What we can all agree on is this girl is going to be a stunner with those genes.

There’s a reason that this announcement is weeks after the birth. The couple are in the middle of a “month of silence.”

Nikki told Fit Pregnancy & Baby this spring:

After the baby arrives, we’re doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we’re turning off our phones too, so there’s no expectation for us to communicate. Otherwise, every five minutes it would be, “How are you feeling? Can we have a picture?”

Nikki and Ian tied the knot in April 2015 and announced they were expecting this past May after much speculation.

In an Instagram post, Nikki wrote, “Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already?”

Welcome to the world, Bodhi!