*Spoiler Warning! Don’t read on if you want to know what happened in Season 7, Episode 4 of Game of Thrones*

Lesson learned: don’t shoot the dragons.

Bronn, played by actor Jerome Flynn, has long been a fan favorite on Game of Thrones. He’s all about getting paid, getting laid, and pulling out witty remarks. (He also finds the name “Dickon Tarly” as funny as the rest of us.)

However, fans have turned on Bronn following his actions in “The Spoils of War,” the fourth episode of Season 7. You see, he bravely fought for the Lannisters and used their secret weapon to shot Drogon with Dany on his back.

Viewers were not happy about it — including Bronn’s real-life mailman.

Jerome told Making Game of Thrones,

I was surprised when I was watching it. I spent weeks on that sequence, but I was on the edge of my seat, the adrenaline was running — they really nailed it. Although since the day the battle aired, I’ve been a little unpopular, I have to say. My postman won’t speak to me because I shot the dragon.

Sorry, Bronn. But we have to take sides, and I’m always siding with the animals (one more direwolf death and you can count me out). Luckily, Drogon just needs a giant band-aid and he’ll be a-okay.

But will he make it out of the scene? Should we care anymore?

I think it depends on if you care for him. If you’re really angry he’s been shooting at Drogon, then maybe not.

The good news is that he really got to use “The Scorpion.”

Yes, I shot that thing, so it was real. It was all part of the sequence and training. The armorers on this show are just geniuses, and they try to make everything as authentic as possible. It’s probably the coolest weapon I’m going to get to play with.

Check out some of the other people who have pulled their allegiance with Bronn.

Bronn shot that arrow, Drogon screamed & I've never turned on a character faster. Laterrr Bronn. 👋🏻#GameOfThrones — lindsay (@lindsayshevlin) August 10, 2017

For a sec you had me confused. lol.

Yeah, screw Bronn! Even though he's cool…he still hurt that poor dragon😡 — Straight Shooter (@CHIEFTOMMEH) August 7, 2017