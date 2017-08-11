VIEW GALLERY

A convenience store employee was in for a real treat this week when none other than Channing Tatum stopped by for some snacks. The employee, Beatrice, immediately recognized Channing but kept her cool, though she was probably internally fan-girling.

Naturally, she broke out the dance moves, as one normally does around Channing. The two ended up in a dance-off and Channing kept it PG, holding off on the Magic Mike moves.

See the Facebook video for yourself, where the dancing starts around three minutes.

So, what’s the update on the Tatums, lately? Jenna has been keeping busy, as she’s the host of reality series World of Dance. And for you Step Up fanatics, rejoice in the fact that a reboot is very much in the works.

It’s been 11 years since the original, and four remakes later, we’re getting a TV series. The YouTube Red series, titled Step Up: High Water is set to be executive produced by Channing and Jenna, and will star actress Naya Rivera and singer Ne-Yo. You can expect to see the debut later this year, and probably a few cameos of Channing. I mean, it’s only fair that the Tatums’ keep on blessing the world with their moves.

If it’s the closet thing we can get to a remake of Step Up, hey, we’re not complaining.