Who doesn’t love Millie Bobby Brown?

She’s talented, adorable, hilarious and British! Playing Eleven on the Netflix hit Stranger Things definitely helped Brown become a beloved child star, but she has captivated the world with her charm and every time she appears for an interview or on a talk-show, she goes viral.

Here are seven of her best moments.

1. Every time she wore sneakers to a red carpet event.

Brown dresses perfectly for her age. She has a very youthful style and plays with fun prints and colors. She doesn’t take fashion too seriously as she has shown up to red carpet events sporting sneakers.

2. When she declared “KISSING SUCKS!”

During a fun cast interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Fallon wanted to talk about one particular scene in Stranger Things in which Brown kissed costar, Finn Wolfhard. The audience learned that the on-screen peck was Brown’s first kiss and she responded like any normal 12-year-old would announcing, “Kissing sucks!” Wolfhard responded, “Okay, sorry.”

3. When she sang her own rendition of “Hello” by Adele to a confused Starbucks employee.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4LAE5Lyufg

“Can I have a venti latte/ And a caramel frappuccino? / Oh, please!”

4. When she rapped “Monster” by Nicki Minaj while covered in silly string.

How can one human being just be so good at everything?

5. When she was starstruck by Hollywood’s biggest celebs at the MTV movie awards.

Always fan boy out when 0️⃣1️⃣1️⃣'s around. Great to run into the #StrangerThings crew- even BETTER- handing @milliebbrown her 🍿. #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/ZRQQ2zN0hk — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) May 8, 2017

But little did Brown know that the celebrities were starstruck over her, too.

6. When she cried during her “Best Actor” acceptance speech.

Watch the full video and get ready to feel so many emotions.

7. When she made fun of herself for crying during her acceptance speech.

“I shouldn’t get emotional again because I, like, broke down in my speech. Like, what is that? I’m supposed to be tough!”

Brown is tough. She is a strong, badass female who is going to take over the entertainment industry, just you wait and see.