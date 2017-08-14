Typically high school yearbook quotes go viral for being hilariously clever. But now they’re going viral because of acts of discrimination.

Two openly gay Missouri high school seniors yearbook quotes were removed for being about their sexual orientation.

Joey Slivinski and Thomas Swartz were the two students who has their quotes pulled. Joey posted on his Facebook a lengthy status about his removed yearbook quote. His quote was “Of course I dress well. I didn’t spend all that time in the closet for nothing.” While Thomas’ quote was, “If Harry Potter taught us anything, it’s that no one should have to live in the closet.”

In Joey’s status he said that he always felt accepted at the Kearney School District, but clearly he was wrong. He ended his post with, “Thank you to the Kearney School District for making me feel like you’re ashamed of having a gay student.”

I have always supported the Kearney School District. I have done nothing but always say good things about our schools. I… Posted by Joey Slivinski on Tuesday, August 8, 2017

Thomas Swartz also posted a Facebook status condemning his school’s actions. He said, “The school district claims that they removed the quotes so Joey and I would be protected from small minded people, but I didn’t need protection.” Thomas says that he was openly gay. His parents, friends and principle even knew of his sexual orentation. During his time in high school he was involved with The Gay Straight Alliance.

As many of you are aware, Joey and I were the victims of a direct attack on the LGBTQ community that I so proudly served… Posted by Thomas Swartz on Thursday, August 10, 2017

A handful of the comments are students saying their quotes were way worse than Joey’s and Thomas’, but they weren’t removed. This just further proves that the school district pulled their quotes because it was about their sexual orientation and not “inappropriate and violating school rules.”

The school has issued a statement about the reasoning why some yearbook quotes were removed. They said “In an effort to protect our students, quotes that could potentially offend another student or groups of students are not published. It is the school’s practicer to err on the side of caution.” They apologized to the students who had quotes removed.

The only people they were trying to protect were bigots as opposed to supporting members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Joey and Thomas have received an outpouring of support since come forth about their schools actions.