Everyone thinks back to their pre-teen years and cringe of something embarrassing. It’s a right of passage to make it through those tough times. Even big name celebrities aren’t excused from poor youthful decisions.

Kim Kardashian West shared her young and dumb decisions on her app. While normal people like me like to bury those memories and never openly discuss them, but that’s just me.

So Kim posted how her love of makeup at a young age made her make some unlawful decisions. Her and famous friend, Nicole Richie were caught red handed shoplifting brown Revlon lipstick from a CVS in Malibu. Kim says she was only 11-years-old at the time.

Kim wrote on her app, “We thought we were so badass!” But her sticky finger phase was short lived, “I wasn’t much of a partier growing up, so this was about as rebellious as I got.”

Talking about her shoplifting days was her way of showing how much she loved makeup growing up. Kim also talked about how her older sister Kourtney and her would steal their mom’s makeup. She said that the two of them would put concealer all of their face, not knowing it’s actual purpose. Yet another embarrassing story.

But now Kimmy will never have to shoplift another drugstore brand lipstick ever again. One, because she’s rich and two, because she had her own beauty brand. Talk about a glow up.