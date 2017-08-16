VIEW GALLERY

Inspiring and hilarious comedian Ellen Degeneres has been through a lot in her life, from being named “Funniest Person in America” and coming out on national television to having one of the most successful daytime television shows and hosting the Emmy and Academy Awards. She began as a waitress for T.G.I. Friday’s earlier in her life and now she has a salary of $75 million. So, with all of these accomplishments, how much is Ellen worth today?

Ellen Degeneres’ Net Worth as of 2017: $400 million

Let’s see how she got to where she is now.

1978 – 1996

Degeneres’ career began after she dropped out of New Orleans University after one semester. She began doing stand-up comedy and making a name for herself locally. The comedian worked her way up to emcee at Clyde’s Comedy Club and began touring nationally. In 1982, she was named “Funniest Person in America” by Showtime. The award led to bigger gigs for the star, including her first appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

1997 – 2002

Degeneres scored her own headlining sitcom called Ellen which made television history in 1997 when her character revealed that she was a lesbian. The comedian later came out herself on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Degeneres also filmed a couple of television comedy specials called The Beginning and Here and Now, which you can find in full on YouTube.

2003 – Present

Degeneres began her hit daytime talk show The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2003 and has filmed over 2,000 episodes since its debut, with hundreds of guests including Hollywood’s biggest celebrities, ordinary people changing the world and extremely talented children. She is known for highlighting regular people making a difference in their community and donating whenever she can. Degeneres has also produced a few shows here and there including Little Big Shots and First Dates and voiced the famous Dory from Finding Nemo.

Ellen Degeneres is a thoughtful, caring and hilarious individual who keeps working to bring more kindness and laughter into the world. We’re looking forward to seeing what the future holds for this fearless woman.