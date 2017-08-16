Your college years are some of the best years of your life. So many graduates would do anything to go back to freshmen year, young naïve with four – or maybe five – years ahead of them.

A big part of college are the friends you make, which is easier said then done. It’s hard to not miss your high school friends 24/7, but you’ll grow out of that.

Making friends in college is a little different and may be a little scarier. With these few tips you’ll be making friends in no time.

1. Keep Your Dorm Door Open

Some of your future best friends are living right next to you and you don’t even know it. When you’re just chillin in your dorm room keep your door open. This way when your neighbor passes by they can stop in and say hi. If you like to be more direct just invite your neighbor to hang! If you have a TV definitely invite them over to watch the latest episode of your favorite show and award shows.

2. Join An Organization

This is a must in college. You’re college will most likely have an involvement fair so freshmen and transfer students can sign up for all the amazing organizations on campus. Joining an organization gives you a purpose outside of classroom and partying. It also means that you share a common interest with everyone in that group, boom instant friends. Usually organizations throw parties too, so now you have friends and plans for the weekend.

3. Get Out Of Your Comfort Zone

College is the time for change so do things that make you uncomfortable because that means you’re growing! In class sit next to somebody instead of in a row by yourself. Ask a classmate if they want to study for the upcoming exam together. What’s the worst that will happen? They say no! Just do it because who know, they could be your new best friend.

4. Make Weekly Plans With Your Roommate

Your roommate may not become your best friend, some do, but nonetheless they are a huge part of your college experience. Going out to weekly dinners or catching a movie once a week will help you bond with them. It’s nice to live with someone you don’t hate. It makes freshmen year so much easier. And if they ever have a party to go to they’ll definitely bring you as a plus one.

5. Don’t Over Think It

Making friends is a huge stresser in the beginning of college, but if you over analyze it won’t happen. Just put yourself out there and get involved and the friends will come naturally. You won’t be the one college student who never made friends, trust me! It may take a little time, but by winter break you’ll be missing all your college friends when you’re home.