Attention Katy Perry fans! Katy just announced that her Witness tour has been pushed back with some major tour date changes.

The singer posted on her Instagram a screenshot of her notes telling her fans the good and bad news of her upcoming tour. What was the good news? She announced her openers Noah Cyrus, Purity Ring and Carly Rae Jepson.

The bad news? She is pushing her tour back to September 19th. She said the reason is because main pieces of her stage were just finished and she hasn’t had ample time to rehearse on the finished tour stage.

Katy said that the wait will be worth if once everyone sees her amazing tour stage.

Kate didn’t say what the protocol is for already purchased tickets. I think it’s safe to assume that you can use your old ticket with the new tour date. Katy will be busy until her tour. Besides tour rehearsals she is also hosting MTV’s VMAs on August 27. There are rumors flying that her and Taylor Swift are going to makeup at the show.

There are only a few rescheduled dates, check them out below.

Witness Tour Rescheduled Dates

9/19/2017 – Montreal, QC

9/24/2017 – Columbus, OH

10/9/2017 – Quebec City, QC

10/12/2017 – Philadelphia, PA

10/31/2017 – Toronto, ON

11/1/2017 – Toronto, ON