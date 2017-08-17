VIEW GALLERY

Kaylee Moats didn’t know she was born without a vagina until she turned 18-years-old. She went to the doctors to figure out why she hasn’t had her period yet. Little did she know that doctors visit would change her life.

After an MRI her doctors discovered she had Mayer Rokitansky Kuster Hauser syndrome (MRKH), a very rare condition that means she doesn’t have a vagina.

Kaylee was born with no cervix, uterus or vaginal opening because of MRKH. The rare condition only affects one out of 4,500 newborn girls. People who have MRKH have normal looking external genitalia.

Kaylee went on Bancroft TV and shared her story. In the video, she talks about her struggles with accepting her condition.

In the video Kaylee talks about her decision to get surgery for her MRKH condition. The surgery will cost $15,000 and her insurance won’t cover the expenses. Her insurance deems the surgery as cosmetic and falls under gender reassignment. On top of all that she still has student loans to pay off.

Her family has launched a GoFundMe page to help with the surgery costs.