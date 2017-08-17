VIEW GALLERY

This morning Malala Yousafzai gave us some good news — she was accepted to Oxford University!

Yousafzai rose to fame when she was 15 after she was shot in the head and almost killed by the Taliban in Pakistan for attempting to make education accessible for girls. Since then, she was named the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner and the youngest person to earn the title of United Nations Messenger of Peace. She has written a book and set up the Malala Fund to continue her original fight, giving girls in third world countries the ability to seek an education.

In March, Yousafzai was given a conditional offer to attend Oxford University to study philosophy, politics and economics at Lady Margaret Hall if she got three A grades on her A-level exams. She was one of many British students who found out their test results on August 17.

A-level exams determine whether or not students will gain placement at their preferred universities.

Yousafzai took to Twitter to celebrate her test results.

So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students – the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead! pic.twitter.com/miIwK6fNSf — Malala (@Malala) August 17, 2017

Yousafzai will be able to continue her education at one of the best universities in the world while also continuing her message about the importance of education. She best expressed these feelings during her acceptance speech for her role as United Nations Messenger of Peace, saying, “I stood here on this stage almost three years ago … and I told the world that education was a basic human right of every girl. And I stand here today to say the same thing. Once you educated girls you change the whole community, you change the whole society.”

We are so happy that Yousafzai is getting the education that she has fought so hard for.

After days of devastating news, we are happy to have a reason to celebrate.

Congrats, Malala! We can’t wait to see what your next move is. It’s sure to change the world.