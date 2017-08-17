VIEW GALLERY

Sometimes people come forward claiming to be celebrity doppelgangers who really don’t fit the bill. Maybe in some sort of different universe or with squinty eyes does someone claiming to look EXACTLY like Taylor Swift truly look like her, but for the most part, these self-proclaimed doppelgangers tend to miss the mark.

This is NOT one of those false look-alikes.

This is Selena Gomez.

This is NOT Selena Gomez. This is Sofia Solares.

Yep. I repeat, that is NOT Selena Gomez.

Sofia Solares could truly be Selena Gomez’s twin. The resemblance between the two is uncanny.

Solares is from Mexico, and according to Seventeen, considers herself a big fan of Gomez, which is good because otherwise she’d have to spend her life looking exactly like someone she wasn’t a fan of. That just sounds rough.

“I love Selena Gomez and I declare myself a fan of her and of course it would be a dream to know that she knows of my existence and will devote a few seconds to write me something!” Solares told E! “I would cry with happiness. I always try to be myself. I say it’s okay to look like her, but I do not want to lose myself for trying to be someone I’m not.”

Solares follows Gomez on Instagram and I’m sure she sometimes gets confused when scrolling through her feed.

I’m confused just trying to tell the difference between these two.

If these two ever meet, I will definitely get a headache just trying to figure out which is which.