Treat Yourself With These Affordable Bronzer Dupes

Having a warm sunny glow year round is possible thanks to bronzer. Who doesn’t want to look like they just came from a tropical vacation in the dead of winter?

There are an abundance of high end makeup bronzers. Most notable is Benefit’s Hoola Bronzer, it has a cult following because of it’s matte, glitter free universal shade. The only downside is that Hoola Bronzer is $29. Yeah you might have sun kissed skin in December, but you’ll also be broke.

Most high end makeup bronzer’s price point is $30 and only go up. Unless you are planning to treat yourself, high end bronzer can put a huge dent into your bank account. So what is a girl supposed to do? Look pale! I don’t think so.

Drugstore brand makeup have been upping their quality but not upping their prices. But navigating drugstore bronzer’s are tricky. You don’t want to look like you just got a bad spray tan only on your face and end up looking orange. You also don’t want the bronzer to be too shimmery because then it won’t look natural.

We compiled a list of our favorite drugstore bronzer dupes that look like high end bronzer’s but are a fraction of the price. Click through the gallery to see which dupe you should buy.

