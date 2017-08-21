If you haven’t been on social media, talked to anyone this past week or watched any news then you are probably unaware that today is America’s first total solar eclipse of the century.
A total solar eclipse means the sun will be completely blocked out by the moon. The last time this happened in America was in 1979 and it only covered the Pacific Northwest.
But today’s total solar eclipse can be seen from coast to coast.
The sun’s path goes right through America from Oregon to South Carolina. Depending on where you are in the country it won’t be a perfect total solar eclipse, but still worth viewing. You’ll need special eclipse glasses to see the sun or else you’ll damage your retina.
If this is your first time reading about the crazy natural phenomenon happening today then it’s probably too late for you to make any arrangements to view the moon blocking out the sun completely or purchasing some eclipse glasses. Seriously towns that fall in the 100% total solar eclipse path are packed and eclipse glasses are sold out.
Americans are very hyped to see the total solar eclipse. They have been tweeting up a storm and I don’t know if it’s because of the eclipse, but the memes are better than usual.
If you didn’t prep for the eclipse you can read some dank memes about it while everyone is starring off into the sun.
If you managed to finesse some last minute eclipse glasses get your butt outside and enjoy nature in all of it’s glory!