Choosing a name for your baby might be one of the greatest parenting struggles, but this couple didn’t seem to have too much of a problem. Two parents hailing from South Carolina have named their baby girl Eclipse in honor of the rare celestial event that took place on the day she was born.

Michael and Freedom Eubanks’ second child was set to be born sometime in early September. Originally, they planned on naming her Violet. As someone who also shares a name with a flower, I approve of this name. However, the couple changed their mind after Freedom went into labor nearly two weeks early. Despite the early delivery, their second child was born safely at Greenville Memorial Hospital at around 8:00 A.M. on Monday. The baby weighed in at six pounds, three ounces, and measured 19 inches in length.

Meet Eclipse! She was born at 8:04 a.m. at Greenville Memorial Hospital. She’s 6 pounds, 3 ounces and 19 inches long. Mom and dad made a last-minute decision to name her Eclipse this morning. Posted by Prisma Health-Upstate on Monday, August 21, 2017

“I felt like it was meant to happen, to have her on this day. I think it was just meant to be her name,” Freedom told ABC News. “We’re probably going to call her Clipsey.”

The new baby, now legally named Eclipse Alizabeth Eubanks, wasn’t the only child born during a lunar event. At least ten other babies were delivered. Greenville Memorial Hospital staff gave each baby their own “Total Solar Eclipse” onesie to commemorate the occasion. It makes me wonder how many they prepared for the day…

Babies born at GHS hospitals on Monday will receive special onesies to commemorate the solar eclipse. Labor and Delivery nurses at Greenville Memorial Hospital are showing off the duds here! Posted by Prisma Health-Upstate on Friday, August 18, 2017

It may be years before we see another total solar eclipse, but Freedom and Michael Eubanks will have their own celestial miracle every day from now on.