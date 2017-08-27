Taylor Swift‘s new single “Reputation” has spawned a variety of reactions online. While some Swifties are obsessed with the singer’s new sound, others are accusing the pop star of copying Beyoncé or of retreating to play the role of the victim yet again.

One of the more innocuous responses to the New Taylor Swift™ (as we must henceforth call her because the Old Taylor Swift™ is, as she says, dead) has been a masterful good-girl-gone-bad meme. Twitter is responding to Swift’s dark and twisty new ~lewk~ and sound, comparing her to everyone from Gossip Girl‘s infamous Little J (post-discovering eyeliner) to various members of the Slytherin house. While some of the memes are more positive than others, they all represent a physical and spiritual change to shed the rules and embrace darkness à la Death Cab for Cutie.

Some went straight for the Tom Riddle devolution.

Taylor Swift before and after Reputation #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/gCBZqKOTSh — v 🎇 LV (@silvervss) August 25, 2017

Others used Taylor’s own videos to symbolize the transformation.

People began wondering if they should call her Little Tay.

Old Taylor Swift vs. new Taylor Swift is like Jenny Humphrey all over again (Gossip Girl)#LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/0c5oiwvszT — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) August 25, 2017

old taylor swift vs new taylor swift is basically old jenny humphrey vs new jenny humphrey wow lol #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/aPvxSRxcs9 — kylie (: (@kylie_beth03) August 25, 2017

Robin Sparkles memes were born.

Classics like Star Wars and Grease were channeled.

Old Taylor Swift vs. New Taylor Swift #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/w3JVnAGps8 — Bad Father Han Solo (@BadFatherHan) August 25, 2017

Taylor Swift before vs Taylor Swift now pic.twitter.com/XPktcz2lwc — Katlyn (@katlynkatiekk) August 23, 2017

Someone compared the pop star to Quinn from Glee.

old taylor vs new taylor pic.twitter.com/wLCssNrWxA — hassle | Avengerms (@myquinnfabray) August 25, 2017

Whether Tay is now Olive strutting through the halls in an embellished “A” in Easy A or Sandy playing the role of a bad-ass to conform to who she thinks people want her to be, people have opinions. The world will find out more when she releases her likely-controversial music video at the 2017 VMAs this evening.

See you there, Little Tay.