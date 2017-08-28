VIEW GALLERY

Selena Gomez‘s Instagram just got hacked with a naked photo of Justin Bieber.

Fans took to Twitter to let the pop star and the rest of the world know that her ex-boyfriend was featured fully naked on her account. The post didn’t last long though as Gomez’s entire account was shut down, but back online a few minutes later. She is the most followed person on Instagram, with an army of 125 million followers.

The post was a bunch of dick pics photoshopped together. It was captioned with explicit language while also calling Bieber, “LIL SHRIMPY” if you can figure out what that means (Hint: It’s not referring to his talent.)

Gomez and Bieber dated on and off from 2011 to 2014 and officially ended their relationship later that year. Gomez is now happily dating The Weeknd and Bieber topped charts this summer with “Despacito.”

Bieber said that the original publication of those photos in the New York Daily News made him feel “super violated.” He said, “Like, I feel like I can’t step outside and feel like I can go outside naked. Like, you should feel comfortable in your own space… especially that far away.”

Here are a few tweets about the incident to make you laugh on this Monday afternoon:

Everyone look at Selena Gomez's Instagram before she deletes it pic.twitter.com/5ug7RrJEki — Beste Tarim (@BesteTarim) August 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/lwtofkingdom/status/902243508374949890

selena gomez deleting her whole career in the matter of seconds pic.twitter.com/qpm5GkT9NW — ‏ً (@IikemyponytaiI) August 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/syrasaldychanel/status/902241759106924544

Neither party has responded to the leak yet.