Whenever we hear fall, pumpkin spice literally comes to our minds. It’s not the fall season without everything being pumpkin spice flavor or scent. From candles to drinks and even Jell-O, pumpkin spice latte has become a huge favorite among almost everyone across the country, and people are being creative with the things they can do with the flavor. Even the beauty community is getting their hands on the popular flavor, and no, it’s not PSL-scented hair products — but makeup.

A mineral makeup shop on Etsy, FeatherRiverBody, has created a pumpkin spice latte highlighter and mineral eyeshadow that is blendable and buildable. The color it gives off is a light orange shade with a small hint of glitter — because anything pumpkin spice is magical.

We know what you’re thinking — but the highlighter is actually beautiful, despite its inspiration. The orange hue of the product is actually wearable that gives off a warm shimmery glow — which is exactly what we imaged pumpkin spice latte to look on the skin.

Sadly, according to Bustle, the loose powder version of this product is sold out at the moment. However, you can request a special order from the seller.

Their pressed highlighter powder is still in stock and ready to drench your high points in pumpkin spice glitter. Click here to purchase it.