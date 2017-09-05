VIEW GALLERY

Rihanna‘s makeup line, Fenty Beauty is fast approaching its release date. The full collection is coming out September 8 and the singer finally dropped some promo’s for the line on her Instagram.

The promotional video should be nominated for an Academy Award. It features 12 diverse models all wearing Fenty Beauty. Honestly this may be the most diverse and eclectic beauty campaign ever.

After the initial video drop Rihanna has been teasing the new makeup on her Instagram. There’s highlight duo Ginger Binge and Moscow Mule, a blush and bronzer video and videos for face makeup.

There hasn’t been that much information released about the collection. But Rihanna shared with a fan a very important detail about the collection. The diverse models for the campaign was intentional because Fenty Beauty will have 40 foundation shades. The foundation, Pro Filt’r will be focused on women of color because brown girls have “been left out too many times in the makeup world!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYlXKNkHd1b/?taken-by=rihannadailybeauty

Shade range in face makeup is a struggle that women of color are used to. YSL Makeup recently came under fire for only creating one shade for dark skinned girls in their new foundation line.

Rihanna creating quality and diverse makeup is huge. Watch out Kylie Cosmetics, because Fenty Beauty is about to hit the shelves.