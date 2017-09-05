VIEW GALLERY

Zayn Malik is now officially bald. Cue the tears, the heartbreak and the long screams of ‘WHY?’

The former One Direction member debuted his new hairstyle, or lack of, on his mom’s Instagram. Fair warning, once you see Zayn bald there is no going back. The image will be burned into your memory for the rest of your existence.

I’m crying! Is it from all the laughter of seeing Zayn bald? Or is it because I truly do miss his coif? We may never know! I know that it’s Zayn’s body and he can do whatever he wants with it. But I can still mourn his perfectly dark luscious hair.

It looks like I’m not alone because Zayn fans are having mixed reactions to his new hair. Everyone is shook from his Mr. Clean haircut.

https://twitter.com/zrhysand/status/904381277570256896

Zayn,,,,,is bald . Bald . Bald,,is a adjective,,,for zayn ,,, bc ,,,, he is ,,bald. pic.twitter.com/TPeigYxBg2 — merrys (harrys) shoes (@Iovestorydotcom) September 3, 2017

Zayn started a new trend pic.twitter.com/Q67D7bKzrw — Clem (@mindofziami) September 4, 2017

Zayn be looking like megamind pic.twitter.com/uTaRnNkYmD — Veronica 🤶 (@mojonica03) September 4, 2017

RIP ZAYN LONG HAIR pic.twitter.com/h4MT75O23O — 1D Squad Brasil (@1DSquadBrasil) September 3, 2017

https://twitter.com/Friedknuckles/status/904389751419097088

since we're all in mourning of zayn's hair i thought i'd bring this masterpiece back pic.twitter.com/gaQw1DCPCX — katie (@itspastwelve) September 3, 2017

https://twitter.com/Karlaskarma/status/904382557495676928

A lot of fans were still holding on to the idea that it could be a bald cap. He has pulled some fake stunts before. But it’s looking like there is no bald cap.

https://twitter.com/tsusnami/status/904380590555881473

His hair will grow back eventually. It may take a while, but we all know Zayn looks good with a buzzcut. Unless Zayn is committed to the bald look and this becomes a new normal. Strap in Zayn stans, this is going to be a bumpy ride.