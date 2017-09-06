VIEW GALLERY

Kim Kardashian West has once again decided to break the internet, but this time it appears that the web is working just fine.

In a recent Instagram photo, she is shown stark naked, aside from wearing boots, climbing a tree. The photo is captioned, “So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their new book! 20 years in the making! It’s out Sept. 7.”

Kardashian West is no newbie to nude photos, and she attempts to break the internet with her naked body at least once or twice a year. While Kardashian West has caught some heat in the past for her photos, she has always claimed that photos were taken for the sake of feminism and art.

Kardashian West has said that her nude photos show her sense of body positivity, and that she is claiming her sexuality without fear.

While that may be true in her eyes, other celebs are questioning if it is all truly for the sake of feminism.

One commenter said, “Seriously, what does this teach girls and women? I don’t see this as art.” Another stated in response to her caption, “Nothing you should be honored about.”

The picture has created an outbreak of responses from bemused fans and celebrities alike, one of whom is Sharon Osbourne.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, the co-host of The Talk said, “Kim says she’s doing everything in the name of feminism, but that’s not feminism!”

Osbourne continued, “Those girls live off their bodies, half of LA has been through them, and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress.”

While many would agree with Osbourne, others are just trying to figure out why a tree, and why is she naked?

Here are some of the best reactions to the pic.

😂 the tree is what baffles me.

who convinced her to get up there?

why?

did she climb up completely naked?

why?

who helped her up the tree? — saw BEYONCÉ perform LIVE (@asvpxcoco) September 6, 2017

Whatever you're on that made you climb that tree..just stop. And watch out for splinters. pic.twitter.com/tZWvRGzSkm — Joseph (@Jvg3578Gray) September 6, 2017

Why, @KimKardashian ? Why are you naked in a tree?!? Seriously, why?!? — Dustin (@DMBergmann70) September 6, 2017

When Kanye invites you to the crib and you notice his wife naked in a tree pic.twitter.com/QhH1Lwj1PP — Warren Jay (@WarrenJayy) September 6, 2017

Contrary to Kardashian West’s intentions, many people seem to be at odds with her new photo and don’t understand the art or feminist energy behind it. Seems like the message was lost on a few people.

While it can’t be said if this photo was truly taken with feminist-driven intentions behind it, one thing is for sure: Kim Kardashian West’s attempts to break the internet will probably continue in the near future.