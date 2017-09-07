Meet Arie Luyendyk Jr., The New Star Of ‘The Bachelor’

You know what they say: Another day, another hot guy from Bachelor Nation.

Today’s candidate may have just been another former contestant until this morning, but now Arie Luyendyk Jr. has now officially taken the lead as the new star of The Bachelor. The 35-year-old professional racecar driver’s turn handing out the roses was made official on Good Morning America.

Arie is, of course, very good looking and one scroll through his Insta can prove that not only is he a cutie, he’s also passionate about racing cars, traveling and clever, relatable memes.

He was previously season on The Bachelorette season eight, vying for Emily Maynard’s heart before she was engaged to (and split from) Jef Holm.

Now we’ll be watching Arie take on the main role and do the proposing. Who will he choose? We can’t wait to find out.

