With only a few hours left until Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty line is released, our anticipation is at an all-time high. After weeks of teasing her new products, the line will be revealed Thursday, September 7, live on Fenty Beauty’s Facebook page at 7:15 P.M. EST. Get your credit cards ready, beauty queens, because this is one collection you don’t want to miss.

According to an Instagram conversation between Rihanna and @RihannaDailyBeauty, the line includes 40 different shades of foundation.

SO INTERNATIONAL. Sept. 8. @fentybeauty is coming.

With over 40 foundations to choose from, the line definitely will celebrate diversity and allow all women to find the perfect match for their skin. Diversity is also evident in the models chosen to debut the line as seen in this promotional video.

Aside from the wide array of foundations, Fenty Beauty will include stunning highlighters, glosses and so many more products.

GLOSS BOMB. 9.8.17 @fentybeauty

Set your reminders now. We’re sure Fenty Beauty will sell out in a flash.

