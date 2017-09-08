VIEW GALLERY

Walt Disney World, The Most Magical Place On Earth, is still susceptible to natural disasters. The park just announced that it will be closed for at least two days because of Hurricane Irma.

The Walt Disney Company announced that Disney World in Orlando, Florida will be closed early Saturday until Monday. In the statement they said that all resort hotels will remain open to the guests there and that the park will be open and back on it’s regular schedule Tuesday, September 12.

Blizzard Beach will be closed from Friday until Monday. Meanwhile Typhoon Lagoon, ESPN Wide World of Sports, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot, Magic Kingdom and the Springs are all closing Saturday morning until Monday.

This is only the fifth time Disney World has completely shut down. But this is the first time the park has decided to cancel for two consecutive days. Even though the park is scheduled to open up on Tuesday that may change. If the park experiences damage, certain parks of the whole park may continue to stay closed.

Disney World isn’t the only park closing down. SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Legoland and Universal Studio’s parks will all be shut down at various points this upcoming weekend.

Let’s hope Cinderella’s castle makes it!