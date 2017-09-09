There are sure to be many stories of heroes coming in the next couple days as Hurricane Irma hits the United States, and Kristen Bell is one of them.

Josh Gad took to social media in the wee hours of Saturday morning to thank his Frozen costar Kristen Bell on giving his parents and other family members a place to escape the impending storm.

Josh shared a selfie of Kristen with his mom and dad.

“So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma,” the actor behind Olaf in the Disney movie wrote on Instagram. “When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don’t make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you @ewablueeyes for bother her when I asked you not to!!!!”

If you need more evidence of Kristen Bell’s angelic nature, just listen to her leave a voicemail for a young fan as her Frozen character, Princess Anna.

Wishing the best to everyone in Florida in the hurricane’s path!