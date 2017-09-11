Looks like the oldest Hadid is in some hot water over her social media. Gigi Hadid is apparently being sued for a photo she posted on her Instagram and Twitter. The model posted a street style snapshot of herself on her social media and now the paparazzi who snapped the photo, Peter Cepeda is suing.

Peter is claiming that her owns the exclusive rights to the photo and that Gigi didn’t have the rights of the photo to share with her millions of photos. In Peter’s lawsuit he claims there i an “act of infringement [that] was willful and intentional, in disregard of an with indifference to the rights of Cepeda.”

The photo that Gigi is getting sued for was posted last summer in July. It is a photo of her in a full head of rollers wearing a jacket from The Mighty Company that says “hadidas” on the back. “Hadidas” is a play on Gigi’s last name and the athletic brand Adidas.

Peter said that he only licensed the photo to The Daily Mail and TMZ and that’s it. He said that capturing that photo was difficult and took great skill and timing. Just because Gigi is in the photo doesn’t mean she has the right to post it. It legally belongings to Peter.

Even though Gigi is getting sued she has yet to take down the photo. The lawsuit hasn’t gone to court, but Gigi may need to lawyer up.

[cmg_pinion pinion_id=”462″]