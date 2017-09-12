VIEW GALLERY

What a time to be alive, folks.

If you like to keep yourself updated on the fashion and beauty industry then you must have heard the amazing news by now. Issa Rae, the mind behind the popular web series Awkward Black Girl, is the newest face of CoverGirl.

For those that aren’t familiar with the webseries, maybe HBO’s hit show Insecure rings a bell? The series explores relatable social and racial issues through a funny and witty scope. Issa Rae was nominated for a 2017 Golden Globe award for her starring role as Issa Dee.

After finalizing her partnership with CoverGirl, Rae quickly announced the exciting news on her Instagram account. Rae captioned on of her photos expressing her experience reading CoverGirl as a young girl:

“I remember being an awkward black girl in high school, reading the pages of my favorite magazines, casually flipping through @COVERGIRL ads, singing their slogan in my head. Never EVER in my life did I imagine I’d be one. I am SO honored and SO excited for what’s to come.”

Following her announcement, CoverGirl released a little preview of Rae’s new campaign. We’re sure that young girls will feel inspired when they see Rae’s face in their copy of a magazine or on social media. I’m glad that we’re finally starting to see more racial inclusion on the covers of magazines because they are a large influence on the younger generations.

With their partnership set, we can expect to see some iconic looks for CoverGirl’s upcoming cosmetics line. Issa Rae is another perfect addition to CoverGirl’s growing list of celebrities, including Rihanna, Zendaya, Queen Latifah, Janelle Monae and many more.

Rae attributes parts of her TV persona to makeup. Rae stated, “Becoming a CoverGirl means a lot because the brand recognizes just how important it is for people to embrace their individuality and express themselves in unique and diverse ways. This has been a major part of my personal journey, and a message that I want to share with others.”

Rae will be an awesome role model for CoverGirl fans of all ages. Be sure to check out their upcoming makeup collab when it comes out!