VIEW GALLERY

Louise Linton is recognizable for her multiple roles on CSI: NY and Cold Case, and most recently, for her marriage to US Secretary of Treasury, Steven Mnuchin. Louise has dipped into various industries, from film, law, to modeling. But, just like anyone else in the public eye, she has faced her fair share of scrutiny and controversy. Louise and her husband Steven recently got themselves in hot water when it was found that they used a military jet for leisure travel purposes.

So, how much is Louise worth now?

Louise Linton’s Net Worth as of 2018: $40 million

1980 – 2007

https://www.instagram.com/p/wkVjiZM4UN/?taken-by=louiselinton

Louise grew up relatively affluent in Scotland, where her family owns Melville Castle, one of the most famous castles in Scotland, of which now serves as a hotel. Louise’s father and siblings were property developers. She took a gap year in her youth volunteering in Zambia, and later went to the States to attend Pepperdine University and University of West LA School of Law.

2007 – 2011

https://www.instagram.com/p/BG-GKiys4X1/?taken-by=louiselinton

After university, Louise had multiple roles in films and TV shows, though they were all minor. She had roles in The Echo, CSI: NY, Cold Case, and William & Kate: The Movie. She also posed for Maxim in 2009. During this time, Louise married and later divorced defense attorney Ronald Richards.

2011 – 2017

https://www.instagram.com/p/nuRf_8s4em/?taken-by=louiselinton

In 2012, Louise became the producing partner of Stormchaser Films, an independent production company, while she continued acting, with roles in films like The Power of Few to Scavengers. Perhaps her largest role to date was as Betty in Rules Don’t Apply, starring Lily Collins.

In 2016, Louise garnered negative attention for self-publishing and co-authoring a memoir detailing her volunteer experience in Zambia from her youth. The book was criticized for being inaccurate and for promoting Louise as the “white savior.” Subsequently, Louise later apologized and withdrew the book from the market. This was just one of the first few episodes of controversy that would later be followed by more incidents.

2017 – Present

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRBQjmfA8Ic/?taken-by=louiselinton

In February of 2017, while Louise was engaged to Steven Mnuchin, she took over his role as CEO of Dune Entertainment due to his preparation for his appointment as Secretary of Treasury. However, her new role captured the attention of some who believed that her fiancee would still somewhat be involved with the company. Louise resigned just several months later.

In June, Louise and Steven married, in a ceremony officiated by Vice Present Mike Pence. Their relationship made headlines with multiple controversial incidents, one of which was in August when the couple traveled to Kentucky. Louise posted an Instagram photo and was not shy about displaying the luxury items she was wearing through hashtags. A user commented her distaste for their luxurious trip, and Louise’s retort went viral.

“cute!….Aw!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country? I’m pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day “trip” than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours.”

Louise later apologized for her remarks, but the couple was soon after, and still currently, under investigation for inquiries into their international honeymoon trip, as well as the Kentucky, trip in which they used a government plane, an aircraft which is reserved for the President and Vice President.

2018

Louise Linton did not accompany Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to Davos due to her acting commitments.