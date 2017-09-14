VIEW GALLERY

A mother from Cleveland, Ohio stabbed her boyfriend six times in an act of self defense. The women found her 31-year-old boyfriend laying naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter and grabbed her pocket knife and flew into a fit of rage.

The mom told the police that she was going to bed and she saw her boyfriend naked on top of her daughter. According to Cleveland.com, the report says, “In a fit of rage, (she) grabbed her pocket knife and attacked him.”

The women stabbed the man five times in the chest and once in the back of the head. He survived the multiple stabs and received medical treatment after the police arrived.

The report says that the women and the man fought for the knife. At one point the man grabbed the woman’s neck and threw her against the wall. Later she pushed him outside the front door and he kicked the door. The reported that the women and daughter both had cuts on their hands from the knife fight.

The police didn’t show up to the house until 2:30 AM after the women went outside screamed for help and then called the police her self. The report says that she said, “her boyfriend tried touching her daughter and she tabbed him.”

In the daughters report she told police, “the man touched her under her clothing, removed her pants and took his clothes off as well,” the report says. “The girl said the man told her ‘this is what it is like in the real world when you have a boyfriend.'” Afterwards he sexually assaulted her.

The women’s recount of what happened didn’t perfectly match her daughters. The daughter did receive a sexual assault examination.