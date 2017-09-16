BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 Nominations: Full List of Nominees

The MTV VMAs have come and gone, and now it’s time for rap royalty to claim their crowns once more at the upcoming 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards. Newcomer Cardi B burst on the scene with a record-grabbing nine nominations, tying with DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar for the top spot. The annual awards ceremony will be taped on Oct. 6 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater and will premiere on BET on Oct. 10 (8 p.m. ET/PT), a change in location from its tenure at The Fox Theater in Atlanta.
Connie Orlando, interim head of programming at BET addressed the move in stating, “While BET is extremely excited to bring the BET Hip Hop Awards to Miami, we remain sensitive to the millions of victims affected by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey. Through Hip Hop Awards 2017, our ‘Hip Hop for Hurricane Relief’ will bring together some of the biggest names in hip hop to acknowledge those in need as the country begins the difficult process of rebuilding.”
Aside from the “Bodak Yellow,” “Wild Thoughts,” and “HUMBLE” headliners, who else made the cut? Jay-Z and Chance the Rapper tie for second place with five nods each, closely followed by “Mask Off” rapper Future and Georgia hip hop trio Migos.
Keep reading for a full list of nominees below.
Best Hip-Hop Video
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
French Montana Feat. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”
Future – “Mask Off”
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
Best Collabo, Duo or Group
DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
French Montana Feat. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”
Migos Feat. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Feat. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”
Yo Gotti Feat. Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up”
Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Lyricist of the Year
Chance The Rapper
Drake
J. Cole
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers and Missy Elliott
Director X
Hype Williams
DJ of the Year
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Esco
DJ Khaled
DJ Mustard
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers
DJ Mustard
London On Da Track
Metro Boomin
Mike Will Made-It
Pharrell Williams
MVP of the Year
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
DJ Khaled
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Single of the Year
“Bad and Boujee” – Produced By Metro Boomin (Migos Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
“Bodak Yellow” – Produced By J. White Did It (Cardi B)
“HUMBLE.” – Produced By Mike Will Made-It (Kendrick Lamar)
“Mask Off” – Produced By Metro Boomin (Future)
“Wild Thoughts” – Produced By DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers (DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)
Album of the Year
DJ Khaled – Grateful
Future – FUTURE
J. Cole – 4 Your Eyez Only
Jay Z – 4:44
Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.
Migos – Culture
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Aminé
Cardi B
Kodak Black
Playboi Carti
Tee Grizzley
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
Chance The Rapper
Diddy
DJ Khaled
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)
A$AP Rocky
Cardi B
Future
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Best Mixtape
Cardi B – Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2
Gucci Mane – Droptopwop
Juicy J – Gas Face
Playboi Carti – Playboi Carti
Tee Grizzley – My Moment
Yo Gotti & Mike Will Made-It – Gotti Made-It
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Chance The Rapper – “I’m the One” (DJ Khaled Feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne)
Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles” (Rae Sremmurd Feat. Gucci Mane)
Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee” (Migos Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up” (Yo Gotti Feat. Nicki Minaj)
Ty Dolla $ign – “Ain’t Nothing” (Juicy J Feat. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)
Wiz Khalifa – “Ain’t Nothing” (Juicy J Feat. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)
Impact Track
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
Jay Z – “Story of O.J.”
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
Kendrick Lamar – “DNA.”
Lecrae – “Blessings” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign
Tyler, The Creator – “Who Dat Boy” Feat. A$AP Rocky
Be sure to tune in to the BET Hip Hop Awards on Oct. 10 to see who takes home the most gilded-mic trophies.