BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 Nominations: Full List of Nominees

The MTV VMAs have come and gone, and now it’s time for rap royalty to claim their crowns once more at the upcoming 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards. Newcomer Cardi B burst on the scene with a record-grabbing nine nominations, tying with DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar for the top spot. The annual awards ceremony will be taped on Oct. 6 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater and will premiere on BET on Oct. 10 (8 p.m. ET/PT), a change in location from its tenure at The Fox Theater in Atlanta.

Connie Orlando, interim head of programming at BET addressed the move in stating, “While BET is extremely excited to bring the BET Hip Hop Awards to Miami, we remain sensitive to the millions of victims affected by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey. Through Hip Hop Awards 2017, our ‘Hip Hop for Hurricane Relief’ will bring together some of the biggest names in hip hop to acknowledge those in need as the country begins the difficult process of rebuilding.”

Aside from the “Bodak Yellow,” “Wild Thoughts,” and “HUMBLE” headliners, who else made the cut? Jay-Z and Chance the Rapper tie for second place with five nods each, closely followed by “Mask Off” rapper Future and Georgia hip hop trio Migos.

Keep reading for a full list of nominees below.

Best Hip-Hop Video

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

French Montana Feat. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”

Future – “Mask Off”

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Best Collabo, Duo or Group

DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

French Montana Feat. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”

Migos Feat. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Feat. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”

Yo Gotti Feat. Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up”

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B

Chance The Rapper

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Lyricist of the Year

Chance The Rapper

Drake

J. Cole

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers and Missy Elliott

Director X

Hype Williams

DJ of the Year

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Esco

DJ Khaled

DJ Mustard

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers

DJ Mustard

London On Da Track

Metro Boomin

Mike Will Made-It

Pharrell Williams

MVP of the Year

Cardi B

Chance The Rapper

DJ Khaled

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Single of the Year

“Bad and Boujee” – Produced By Metro Boomin (Migos Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

“Bodak Yellow” – Produced By J. White Did It (Cardi B)

“HUMBLE.” – Produced By Mike Will Made-It (Kendrick Lamar)

“Mask Off” – Produced By Metro Boomin (Future)

“Wild Thoughts” – Produced By DJ Khaled & Nasty Beatmakers (DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)

Album of the Year

DJ Khaled – Grateful

Future – FUTURE

J. Cole – 4 Your Eyez Only

Jay Z – 4:44

Kendrick Lamar – DAMN.

Migos – Culture

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Aminé

Cardi B

Kodak Black

Playboi Carti

Tee Grizzley

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

Chance The Rapper

Diddy

DJ Khaled

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

A$AP Rocky

Cardi B

Future

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Best Mixtape

Cardi B – Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2

Gucci Mane – Droptopwop

Juicy J – Gas Face

Playboi Carti – Playboi Carti

Tee Grizzley – My Moment

Yo Gotti & Mike Will Made-It – Gotti Made-It

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Chance The Rapper – “I’m the One” (DJ Khaled Feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne)

Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles” (Rae Sremmurd Feat. Gucci Mane)

Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee” (Migos Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up” (Yo Gotti Feat. Nicki Minaj)

Ty Dolla $ign – “Ain’t Nothing” (Juicy J Feat. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)

Wiz Khalifa – “Ain’t Nothing” (Juicy J Feat. Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla $ign)

Impact Track

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

Jay Z – “Story of O.J.”

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Kendrick Lamar – “DNA.”

Lecrae – “Blessings” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Tyler, The Creator – “Who Dat Boy” Feat. A$AP Rocky

Be sure to tune in to the BET Hip Hop Awards on Oct. 10 to see who takes home the most gilded-mic trophies.