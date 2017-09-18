VIEW GALLERY

Divergent star Zoe Kravitz has made headlines recently for her roles in the critically-acclaimed films Mad Max: Fury Road and Dope. The style icon is also well-known for her earthy, minimalistic style, which is eerily reminiscent of her celebrity parents Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz’s own bohemian aesthetics. Kravitz has also ventured into the music world as the lead singer of the band Lolawolf. Recently, the actress/singer has garnered attention for her steamy public romance with fellow actor Karl Glusman. However, prior to settling with Glusman, Kravitz had her fair share of relationships and flings with other actors and musicians in the spotlight. Let’s take a look at Zoe’s dating history over the years.

Penn Badgley 2011 – 2014

Zoe’s first relationship in the public eye began in 2011 with Penn Badgley, star of the CW drama Gossip Girl. They were first linked together in July 2011, and the relationship was confirmed in October of that year when photos of the couple kissing and holding hands on the streets of Soho began to float around the web. The couple split in 2014, however, citing conflicting schedules as the main reason for the relationship’s demise.

Drake 2013

Zoe was most famously linked to rapper Drake in late 2013 after the duo was spotted together at multiple events, including a Beyonce concert in December of that year. While they never officially announced that they were an item, the musicians posted a series of flirtatious Tweets addressing each other, as well as pictures with and of each other on Instagram. When Andy Cohen asked Kravitz about the relationship on Watch What Happens! Live, she hinted that the two were involved at some point, stating “We hung out a little bit, you know, it’s like I hang out, I don’t know how you hang out. He’s a cutie.”

Noah Gabriel Becker 2014

The rumors surrounding Zoe and Drake’s possible hookup were squashed in 2014 when the singer was seen holding hands with Noah Gabriel Becker, the son of esteemed German tennis star Boris Becker. The couple exhibited major PDA at the music festival Coachella. The romance was short-lived and the couple split in August 2014 after only four months.

Karl Glusman 2016 – Present

Most recently, Zoe went public with actor Karl Glusman in October 2016. The couple’s PDA has been more public and intense compared to Zoe’s past relationships. In June, the singer posted a photo of the two on the brink of a kiss, with the caption “Let’s get old together.” Zoe continued to flood her Instagram feed with enviable photos from the pair’s romantic getaway to Italy in July. While the romance is still fresh, fans hope that the couple will continue their love affair for years to come.

2018

Zoe Kravitz is in love and planning to grow old together with Karl Glusman.

2019

In 2018, Zoe Kravitz has revealed that she is engaged to actor Karl Glusma, Karl popped up the ring in Paris.