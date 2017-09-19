VIEW GALLERY

There is no denying that Jenna Dewan Tatum has a killer body. The dancer and now host of World Of Dance posted a photo of herself on a hotel balcony in London flaunting her assets.

The photo is cute and seems harmless but mom’s around the world think otherwise. They attacked Jenna’s photo in the photo’s comment section shaming her for showing off her body while also being a mom.

Her haters thought it was unacceptable for her to be posting butt pictures on Instagram because it sets a bad example for her fans and daughter Everly. The comments are harsh and frankly none of their business. Posting a belfie doesn’t mean Jenna is any less smart, beautiful or a good mom than she was before.

The body suit looks good on her! She posted three Instagram’s of the bodysuit and it’s fire. Jenna hasn’t directly addressed her harsh critics but she did post a quote about strong women, “You can tell who the strong women are. They are the ones you see building up one another instead of tearing each other down.”

She didn’t say if the post was a direct response to the hate, but I think it’s safe to assume.

After the nasty comments Jenna then stepped out on the red carpet with her husband Channing Tatum in a sheer ball gown. I’m living for these subtle clap backs.