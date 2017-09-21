Everything in America is absurdly large. Everything from our homes, our cars and our portion sizes are extra large. So when British students found out that American students have to share a room the first year or two of college they were shocked.

Honestly, I never even questioned having a roommate the first few years of college because it’s the norm in America. I do agree that sharing a room does not align with the larger than life standards American’s are accustomed to.

British students think it’s hilarious that American’s are paying a small fortune and going into lifetime debt and still have to share a room. We are all laughing and smiling with you guys! It’s so funny!

Sarah Perry, who is an author, kicked off the mass realization thanks to a Teen Vogue post about a dorm with insane decorations. Turns out Brits have A LOT to say about our roommate situation.

https://twitter.com/SarahGPerry/status/905784123381477376

We get it, Americans usually live excessively!

https://twitter.com/SarahGPerry/status/905784396157988866

It is very real, Sarah.

https://twitter.com/SarahGPerry/status/905785919751499781

This is a fair argument. One point British students.

All that money American students pay to go to college, and they have to share rooms. It's disgraceful 😩 — Little One. (@petitetweeter_) August 13, 2017

the fact that americans fork out so much for uni and then have to share a room with some rando is unreal — Ｂridie (@gothsonthebeach) September 17, 2017

Please don’t use Beyoncé against us!

https://twitter.com/amberrheards/status/893139305903919108

Not all roommates are strangers and if they are it doesn’t stay that way for much long.

Freaks me out thinking that Americans have to share dorm rooms at uni, imagine waking up at like 3am to see some random in the bed next to u — connie (@conniemcalpine) August 18, 2016

This is a fair point and I don’t have an answer to this.

americans share dorm rooms?? what happens when you wanna cry into your pillow for hours and blast car seat headrest — DJ Acid Reflux (@sidneyphlegm) September 20, 2017

Having a roommate is an experience to say the least. It may seem negative from the outside, but there are pros to having a roommate in the dorms.

For starters, a roommate is like a live in best friend, which is nice when you’re a freshmen who doesn’t know anybody. It also makes you aware of how your living habits and actions affect other people. You learn to be less selfish and more accommodating.

Yes the cons do outweigh the pros, but what are you going to do? Pay more to live in a single? I don’t think so.