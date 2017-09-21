VIEW GALLERY

According to TMZ a women walked into the Kardashian’s West Hollywood DASH store and pointed a gun at the cashier. It was late morning on Thursday, September 21 when the women pointed her revolver at the DASH employee.

The women was ranting about Cuba and saying things like, “Free Cuba” and “Stay away from Cuba.” After her rant she started knocking merchandise off the counters and pointed the gun at the employee once more before fleeing the store.

Soon after she left someone called 911 and the cops quickly arrived. No one inside the store was injured and police are saying this isn’t an attempted robbery because the women didn’t take any merchandise from DASH. There were no Kardashian’s or Jenner’s present at the store during the incident. DASH is owned by Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

The police are in the middle of an investigating the incident and trying to identify the women. No arrests have been made.

Update

The women who came into the store with a gun returned with a machete. FOX 11 captured a video of the women wielding a machete saying, “The Kardashians will be executed if they step on Communist territory!” She also threatened to kill the Kardashian’s if they step foot in Cuba. The video is truly disturbing.

The women left her machete in the door of the store and left the scene in a taxi.

Lady who pointed gun at #DASH store employee this AM apparently returned with a machete. Deputies now actively looking for her. #WeHo pic.twitter.com/pL14SuW8jr — Jennifer Thang (@jenniferthang) September 21, 2017

he also threatened reporters that were present saying she would stab one of them. The women had yet to be found or arrested.