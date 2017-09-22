To add to the grim few months the world has been having, amidst updates on the past few devastating hurricanes and earthquakes, the real icing on the cake has been reports that the world is ending tomorrow, September 23, 2017. To be honest, with the climate raging these past few months, is this really a surprise to anyone?

We probably all remember the year 2012, when it was predicted that the world would end due to it being the last year in the Mesoamerican calendar. Unlike in the film 2012, the Yellowstone Caldera didn’t erupt and there were no monstrous tsunamis. So, what’s the deal with tomorrow’s date?

The theory first came about thanks to David Meade, a research scientist, who believes a red dwarf star is hurtling towards the sun, according to Quartz. It’s said to lead to a seven-year period of catastrophes and destruction. Honestly, it feels like we’re already there.

The theory originally stated that an astronomical collision was set for 2003…then 2012. If only I could reschedule my credit card payments like these conspiracists are rescheduling the end of the world.

Meade believes in the significance of the number 33. “Jesus lived for 33 years. The name Elohim, which is the name of God to the Jews, was mentioned 33 times [in the Bible],” Meade tells The Washington Post. “It’s a very biblically significant, numerologically significant number. I’m talking astronomy. I’m talking the Bible . . . and merging the two.” Also, 33 days before September 23 was August 21, the day of the solar eclipse.

But, you can rest easy. NASA made a statement in 2012, saying, “If Nibiru or Planet X were real and headed for an encounter with the Earth … astronomers would have been tracking it for at least the past decade, and it would be visible by now to the naked eye.”

So, don’t worry. You’ll have plenty of time to enjoy your Pumpkin Spice Latte this season.