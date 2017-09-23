Winnie Harlow is a model who has made headlines for embracing her vitiglio and the beauty in the unexpected — and now she doing the same by pointing out that though beauty is subjective, we have the right to alter our own bodies in whatever way we choose.

The 23-year-old former America’s Next Top Model contestant posted an Instagram yesterday (September 22) about a small physical change: she has decided to get Invisalign.

“Im getting Invisalign and wanted to take this moment to say if you don’t like something, you have the right to change it and no one has the right to judge you,” she wrote. “I always say I don’t like when I’m asked in interviews ‘what is beauty?’ Because it shouldn’t matter what I think beautiful is. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”

“You decide what beauty means to you!” she continued. “My idea of confidence and beauty has never been just about accepting, but doing what makes YOU happy. I started building my confidence the day I decided I didn’t care about anyone else’s opinions of me, more than I cared about my own.”

While some of Harlow’s Instagram followers are reassuring her that she has “perfect teeth” in the comments, she is right to point out that if something like braces or tattooed eyebrows or any other safe procedure makes someone feel more themselves, they should not be shamed for pursuing that.