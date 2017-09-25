VIEW GALLERY

At this point, we’ve basically grown up with the Kardashians. The Hollywood Reporter has called it the “Kardashian decade,” and both Kendall and Kylie Jenner have confessed that they can’t remember a time their lives weren’t broadcast on the E! Network. We’ve seen Kendall and Kylie transition into adulthood, watched Caitlyn Jenner become her truest self and gone through the ups and downs of the family business (otherwise known as sharing it all on TV) with Kim, Kourt, Khloe and Kris.

The world’s most polarizing family sat down for an anniversary special to look back on the 300+ episodes of their show and they discussed it all, from the lighthearted (Kim’s infamously dramatic Bora Bora jewelry tears) to the emotional. It was a whole lot to keep up with, but there were some major revelations.

Here are five of the biggest bombshells from the episode, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and plotted by Kris Jenner, eventual owner of our souls.

1. Kim and Kanye fell “madly in love” in Paris.

Though Kim has mentioned that Kanye pursued her from the moment they met, she said it wasn’t until a fateful trip to Paris for a fashion show that she truly reciprocated the feeling. Kim said that Kanye comforted her post-Kris Humphries split (Remember him? Us either.) and invited her to attend his first fashion show. Kim said that Kanye jokes about having to put on a fashion show and pull out all the stops for her to fall in love with him. Who says chivalry is dead?

2. Kourtney and Scott are never, ever, ever getting back together.

Though they’re doing their best to co-parent, Kourtney said that they have “not once” reunited during the two years since their big breakup and she doesn’t plan to anytime soon. Scott admitted that he thought she was “cute or whatever” and that he tries to “f*ck her like once a week.” Since the anniversary special’s filming, Scott has made headlines with his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

3. Kris left the crew in tears during Caitlyn’s transition episode.

Kris said that her hardest moments were during Caitlyn Jenner’s transition. The family showed some unseen footage of the fam’s matriarch sobbing and considering quitting during the darkest times of the transition, and Kris said that the cameramen were even left emotional during the episode.

4. The whole family originally thought that Lamar Odom had died.

After Lamar’s scary accident, Kim told viewers that someone created a fake account and emailed them false info about Odom’s condition. Kendall said that Kim went so far as to text her saying Lamar was dead. The whole family said that the idea of his death was life-changing and these scenes were extremely tough to watch again.

5. Kim Kardashian was absolutely “hysterical” when she found out she was pregnant.

Though Kim is a mom of two (and maybe three?), she didn’t originally think she could have kids. Kim described the miraculous moment that left her “hysterical,” and sobbing to the point that her husband thought someone had died. North is now four years old.