The flat-earth conspiracy theory is not new by any means. Since the discovery that the earth was round, people have always questioned the validity of science. Because of hundreds of years of research and scientific backing, this conspiracy theory has been mainly kept in the shadows, but recently due to support from celebrities like Tila Tequila, Sammy Watkins and Kyrie Irving the flat-earth theory is getting some major attention. One of the newest additions to the flat club is none other than “Nothing On You” rapper B.o.B.

Once you go flat, you never go back — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 26, 2016

B.o.B has set up a GoFundMe account called Show B.o.B The Curve. The purpose of the account is to “help support B.o.B purchase and launch one, if not multiple, satellites into space.” While it seems highly improbable that he will get permission to do this by NASA, it hasn’t stopped people from donating money to the cause. So far, the fund has racked up $2,701, while its goal is a million dollars.

The cities in the background are approx. 16miles apart… where is the curve ? please explain this pic.twitter.com/YCJVBdOWX7 — B.o.B (@bobatl) January 25, 2016

According to The Flat Earth Society (yes, it’s a real society), since “the world looks flat, the bottoms of clouds are flat, the movement of the sun,” these are “all examples of your senses telling you that we do not live on a spherical heliocentric world,” and thus proves that the earth is not round.

When B.o.B first announced that he believed that the world was flat last year, he was mocked and criticized. He even got into it with Neil Degrasse Tyson, an astrophysicist and past host of The History Channel’s hit show The Universe, which chronicled the mysteries of the universe. The drama ended with Tyson going on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore to disprove B.o.B’s theory, but none of that has stopped B.o.B from trying to prove his theory.

While the debate on whether the earth is round or not doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, it is clear that B.O.B is going to see this thing through until the end.