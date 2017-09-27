Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released their numbers for how many sexually transmitted infection, STIs were transmitted in 2016. STIs contracted this past year has gone up astronomically from previous years.

Over two million diagnoses of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis were given out last year in the United States, which is the highest ever recorded. At least 1.6 million of the two million diagnoses were of chlamydia. That STI has been on the rise in the United States and this last year was record breaking. Cases of chlamydia increased by 4.7% from the previous year.

The CDC reported that young women are the main contractors of chlamydia. If this STI goes on untreated it can increased rick of infertility and other pregnancy issues. Chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis are all treatable and can be cured with antibiotics. But it’s very common that these three STIs go undiagnosed and untreated.

Dr. Gail Bolan, the director of CDC’s division of sexually transmitted diseases, STDs spoke to CNN about the rise of STIs. “Clearly we need to reverse this disturbing trend,” he said. Dr. Bolan then went on to say that the CDC alone can’t raise awareness in America.

Sexual health may be a taboo subject to discuss, but it’s clearly becoming a pressing matter in the country. Most new cases of STIs are of people between ages 15 to 24. Make sure to get tested and always use protection. Even if you are on a form birth control, condoms are the only thing to protect you against most STIs!