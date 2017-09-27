One of the hardest things about college is management, especially when it comes to your time. All the school work, parties, and classes leave little room for the gym–especially when the long nights turn into early mornings. Even worse, the arrival of cold weather and dark skies make those trips to the gym even more difficult. But despite all of your indulgence and classwork, maintaining a healthy routine is the easiest way to make sure you stay on track.

So what’s a girl to do when she wants to keep up with her fitness? If you can’t head to the gym, don’t sweat it because as long as you’ve got the motivation, you’ve got everything you need to work out in your dorm room! Reebok partnered with Sofia Leguizamon (@sofizamo), a celebrity trainer at Solace New York, to put together a quick and simple set of seven exercises you can do in your dorm room or bedroom. What’s even better is that this workout takes less 30 minutes of your time, allowing you to get back to work or shower and prep for that mixer.

Directions: Do each workout once at least once a week, resting one day between each workout. Approach each workout as as a circuit of these exercises. Do as many repetitions of each exercise as you can in 60 seconds. Then rest of 20 seconds, and move on to the next exercise. After you’ve completed one set of each exercise, rest for 60 seconds. That’s one round. Do a total of 3 rounds. Once you get comfortable, add one round until you get to five.

Good Mornings

A good exercise to warm up with, stand up straight and rest the hands in the back of the head. Bend the chest forward while moving the butt back, attempting to form a 90-degree angle with the body. If necessary, bend the knees slightly.

Extra Credit: Keep your eyes forward and don’t bend your neck.

Weighted Lunges

Find something in your room, such as a textbook, to serve as a weight. Hold the book across your body gripping it in both hands. Step one leg forward, keeping the chest up and abs engaged. Bend the back leg behind so the knee strikes the ground. Stand back up without moving the feet from their planted positions. Continue to move the back leg up and down in this motion.

Extra Credit: Keep your knees pointed forward, as your frontmost leg should only be moving up and down (not waving side to side)

Incline Pushups

Move the chair away from its normal spot at the desk and into the middle of the room. Stand facing the chair with the hands planted at each end, shoulder width apart. Press into the chair, keeping the hips, knees, and toes in a line and the core tight, and then push the body back up to the original position. Be sure to keep the elbows in throughout the motion.

Butt Raises

With the back on the ground, plant one leg on the chair and raise the other leg straight in the air. With the hands rested on the ground for support, raise the butt and hips up and down.

Extra Credit: On each repetition, squeeze your butt to engage the glute muscles as well.

Step Ups

The chair can be used for this exercise as well, or scale to a shorter height by using a stool or step instead. Face the step, planting one leg on it with the knee bent and the other leg on the ground. Use weight from the back leg to step up and raise the knee above the stool. In the same swift motion, bring that leg back down to its original position. For added momentum, bend the opposite arm while stepping.

Extra Credit: Take your time on the way down from each rep.

Toe Touches

Lie on the ground with both legs raised in the air rested against the side of the bed. Start with the arms on the ground behind the head; raise them up so the hands touch the toes. The shoulders and upper back will move upward in tandem.

Extra Credit: Don’t give up! These are hard for everyone but you can do it.

Burpees

Yes, there is enough space for a burpee even in a tiny dorm room. Start by standing up straight. Throw oneself onto the ground, kicking the legs back behind the body and moving the hands to a pushup position in front. When the chest touches the ground, jump the legs back in towards the hand, and then jump the whole body upwards back to a standing position.