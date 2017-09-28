VIEW GALLERY

Yesterday, the news of Hugh Hefner’s death made shockwaves across the globe. Luckily, the Playboy founder is survived by his children, among them includes Cooper Hefner, who’s currently the Chief Creative Officer of the global brand. Though Hugh has passed, Cooper will no doubt continue his legacy. After all, he learned from the best. See how much the heir is worth now.

Cooper Hefner’s Estimated Net Worth as of 2018: $50 Million

Hugh Hefner’s net worth was estimated to be about $50 million, of which Cooper is reportedly set to inherit.

1991 – 2012

Cooper’s parents divorced when he was a young age, and he spent his childhood splitting time between the Playboy Mansion and his mother’s home from right next door.

2012 – 2016

In 2012, Cooper loosely became involved with the Playboy brand, but in 2014, created his own endeavors, by founding Hop! Media Group and serving as CEO.

In 2015, Cooper became engaged to a Harry Potter actress, Scarlett Byrne. If you need a refresher, she played Pansy Parkinson, a Slytherin part of Malfoy’s crew.

2016 – Present

In 2016, Cooper had a brief absence from the brand, which led to the magazine discontinuing the publication of nudity. Cooper was against the decision and later officially took over as Chief Creative Officer, as his father, Hugh, stepped down. He made statements about fighting for the brand’s authenticity. “I wanted to participate in constructing a relevant brand strategy, one that Playboy could introduce to my generation,” Cooper spoke to Entertainment Tonight. “It became clear . . . that would never be possible under Playboy’s leadership, so I protested.”

In early 2017, Cooper made a move similar to those of his father by swearing into the California State Military Reserve. His father, Hugh, served as an infantry clerk during WWII.

Proud to be an American but particularly proud to be a Californian at this moment. Swearing into the California State Military Reserve #Oath pic.twitter.com/A5e0pnvZdz — Cooper Hefner (@cooperhefner) February 19, 2017

On September 27, 2017, Hugh Hefner passed away from natural causes. Cooper made a statement after news broke of his father’s death, “My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom.” He added, “He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history.”

In a recent interview Cooper posted on his Instagram, he discussed business advice given from Hugh. “It’s not the socks that we’re selling, or the magazine we’re selling, or the content online we’re selling, it’s a philosophy. It’s a belief that taboo should be brought out of the closet, and there’s no reason why sex can’t be paired next to great and sophisticated content. That was created because of my dad following his gut.”

2018

Cooper Hefner, the son of legendary Hugh Hefner is all set to continue the legacy and started sending invitations to the next party he is arranging.