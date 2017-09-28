VIEW GALLERY

Today on Twitter Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared with fans that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Her tweet said, “just when you thought…” and attached was a photo with a longer statement from the actress.

The statement in the photo read, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.” The rest of the statement is positive about her treatment and battle with cancer. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union.”

Even though Julia is announcing her breast cancer she made a point to state how important health insurance is to everyone. Her statement continues, “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Julia just won her eleventh Emmy and sixth straight Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Veep. Her win set a record for most wins by an actor in the same role in the same show. Her win also tied her for most Emmy wins by a performer ever.

According to the statement that HBO sent Billboard, “Julia received her diagnosis the day after the Emmys.” They insisted that they had no knowledge of her health when they decided to renew Veep for the final season.

She has been married to Brad Hall for the last 30 years and they have two kids together, Henry and Charles. Brad and Julia met when they both attended Northwestern University. Then the two were both hired on to Saturday Night Live. Julia is also well known for her role as Elaine on Seinfeld.

There have been no further information about her diagnosis or health.