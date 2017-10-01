People suffering from eating disorders are supposed to be skin-and-bones, scary skinny, obviously ill in a sickening way that passerbys can easily pick up on. Right? That’s what films and the media tend to portray when drawing a picture of someone suffering from one.
One body-positive Instagrammer, Carissa Seligman, is combatting that stereotype with before-and-after photos of her own recovery journey.
Seligman posted two photos side-by-side on Instagram, juxtaposing one of her in a strapless dress, looking healthy and happy, with one of her wearing a sports bra, flexing her abs. She writes that in the first image she was struggling with an eating disorder and in the second she has recovered and “started eating again.”
“The girl with the eating disorder isn’t always the one who looks ‘scary skinny,'” she writes to her followers. “In fact, she may not even be the thinnest in the room. But what you see on the outside doesn’t always translate to what’s going on inside.”
Though an outside perspective would guess that she was healthy in the photo on the left, she wasn’t at all: “I started eating again and could. not. stop. I felt awful. None of the things that spurred my starvation period had been solved, discovered, or discussed and I began to use food to fill a hole. So not only was I unhappy without really knowing it, BUT I was gaining weight which at the time was my worst nightmare. And I was doing anything I could to lose it again.”
It took Seligman 11 years to overcome her disorder and to “develop a healthy relationship” with food.
“Self love is WORK,” she closed. “I wish I could tell you otherwise, but I can’t. There’s no quick fix or simple solution. The inside has to be good before the outside will be anything you can love.”
View this post on Instagram
The girl with the eating disorder isn't always the one who looks "scary skinny." In fact, she may not even be the thinnest in the room. But what you see on the outside doesn't always translate to what is going on inside. . . The minute I saw the photo on the left I said "oh, that was me after my eating disorder." Well that's not true. That's not even kind of true. Yes, this picture was taken AFTER I started eating again… probably the year after… but I was very much IN my eating disorder. I had gone through a 4ish month period of starving myself and surviving solely on caffeine and crackers. Then, I started eating again and could. not. stop. I felt awful. None of the things that spurred my starvation period had been solved, discovered, or discussed and I began to use food to fill a hole. So not only was I unhappy without really knowing it, BUT I was gaining weight which at the time was my worst nightmare. And I was doing anything I could to lose it again. . . I wish I could tell you that I solved it; that I found a solution and started to look and feel great VERY quickly… but that's just not true. The photo on the left was taken in 2005. Up until 2016, I was trying to get back to the weight I was during my 4 month starvation period. 11 YEARS! 11 years of having a terrible relationship with food, my body, and my mind. But it isn't like that now! I FINALLY started to develop a healthy relationship with food, which is why i wrote this. Because I really hope it doesn't take you 11 years to start to feel better. . . In 2016, a few things happened. I got serious about my career and realized that I was good at what I did. Having that, contributed to my self worth and self esteem. I stopped drinking and using alcohol as a bandaid. I was finally free to find things that brought me joy. I got back to moving, getting stronger, & feeling better. Food became an ally in my life. And now, here I am feeling and looking better than I ever have. AND I'M SO VERY GRATEFUL. . . Self love is WORK. I wish I could tell you otherwise, but I can't. There's no quick fix or simple solution. The inside has to be good before the outside will be anything you can love.
In sharing her post, she is both helping those who suffer from eating disorders to find a sense of community and shattering the misconception that someone who isn’t super thin doesn’t have a real problem, or is an illegitimate sufferer in some way.