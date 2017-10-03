VIEW GALLERY

Almost a week after the passing of Hugh Hefner, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Jared Leto would play the Playboy founder in a biopic. The film will be directed by Brett Ratner, who told THR, “When [Jared] heard I got the rights to Hef’s story, he told me, ‘I want to play him. I want to understand him.’ And I really believe Jared can do it. He’s one of the great actors of today.”

Leto, 45, is most recently known for his role as the Joker in Suicide Squad (2016). He was first introduced to the film by Ratner in this past April after the rights had been attained in 2015. While Leto was unable to meet Hefner in person, Ratner is confident that there is sufficient video footage for Leto to portray the man accurately. “There’s enough footage on Hef out there that Jared will be able to get as much information as he wants,” he told THR.

Upon the news breaking, Twitter users had a not-so-positive reaction to the casting.

Jared Leto is the unthinking woman’s James Franco. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) October 3, 2017

It is possible Jared Leto is the least interesting person on the face of the earth. — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) October 3, 2017

I am honestly baffled that jared leto keeps getting work — Emma Stefansky (@stefabsky) October 3, 2017

JARED LETO DOESNT NEED THAT ROLE — saud (@Iohver) October 3, 2017

I love Jared Leto but he should take it easy on the roles. https://t.co/MvpyW5dsLI — Gian S. Villanueva (@Gianvll) October 3, 2017

What do you think about Leto portraying Hefner in the biopic?

We’ll just have to wait and see what the critics think.