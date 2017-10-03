VIEW GALLERY

Kerry Washington is well-known for her role as Olivia Pope on Scandal which is part of Shonda Rhimes’ iconic TGIT lineup on ABC. On Scandal, we see Olivia Pope win the heart of President Fitzgerald Grant, played by Tony Goldwyn.

But who has won the heart of Kerry Washington? Let’s take a trip down memory line and see who stole her heart.

Washington has a total of four relationships in her lifetime. Not bad.

David Moscow 2002 – 2007

Kerry Washington met this gorgeous man in high school in 2002 and they started dating. In 2004, they took their relationship to the next level and got engaged. The couple was engaged for four years and two months until they called off their engagement in February of 2007.

David Moscow was most known for his role as the younger Tom Hanks in the film Big.

Washington called off their engagement when she turned 30 in order to focus on herself.

Lawrence O’ Donnell 2007

Now, it was never confirmed or denied that these two had a thing, but we assumed they were a couple when pictures of them were taken looking very comfortable. This couple didn’t last too long.

Lawrence O’ Donnell is an American politician.

Efraim Grimberg 2008 – 2011

Efraim Grimberg is a successful businessman. Washington was spotted at some high-profile events with Grimberg. They dated for a couple of years.

Nnamdi Asomugha 2012 – Present

Washington and the NFL football player started dating in summer 2012 but neither of them made their relationship public.

After a year of dating, the couple tied the knot on June 24, 2013. The two didn’t make their marriage public until news broke in early July.

The couple has two children together, Caleb Kelechi Asomugha and Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha. Washington and Asomugha keep their family very private.

2018

Kerry Washington is married to NFL football player Nnamdi Asomugha and currently living a family life with their two children Caleb and Isabelle.

2019

Kerry Washington is married to husband Nnamdi Asomugha happily; no cracks are seen between them.