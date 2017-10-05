After a poorly-received second installment to the Sex and the City film franchise, fans have been begging for a third movie to be made for years now. After seven years of praying and much speculation, Carrie Bradshaw herself, Sarah Jessica Parker, confirmed via Extra that Sex and the City 3 would not be happening.
Parker told Extra,“I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”
R.I.P. our dreams. But, wait! There’s so much more. The reason why SATC3 is a no-go? Kim Cattrall, who played the role of Samantha Jones, refused to join after not having her demands satisfied.
Rumor mills began to turn as the Daily Mail reported that while the film was about to begin shooting this fall, Cattrall pulled out at last minute. It didn’t take long for the cast to take to social media to start a serious shade storm.
Fans seemed to be understanding at first…
…until the cast of SATC began to spill the tea.
Well then, looks like there’s been a lot of drama going on behind the scenes. While we may not have all the details, we’re pretty sure we’ll never get the chance to see Carrie and Samantha slaying the NYC again on screen. And before you say it, the answer is no: SATC will not go forward without Cattrall.
What do you think of Cattrall backing out of the production?