After a poorly-received second installment to the Sex and the City film franchise, fans have been begging for a third movie to be made for years now. After seven years of praying and much speculation, Carrie Bradshaw herself, Sarah Jessica Parker, confirmed via Extra that Sex and the City 3 would not be happening.

Parker told Extra,“I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

R.I.P. our dreams. But, wait! There’s so much more. The reason why SATC3 is a no-go? Kim Cattrall, who played the role of Samantha Jones, refused to join after not having her demands satisfied.

Rumor mills began to turn as the Daily Mail reported that while the film was about to begin shooting this fall, Cattrall pulled out at last minute. It didn’t take long for the cast to take to social media to start a serious shade storm.

Woke 2 a @MailOnline 💩storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017

Fans seemed to be understanding at first…

You know what, Kim? Make as many demands as you want, you've earned it. — Daniel (@sillyolddaniel) September 29, 2017

No one with half a brain believes anything in the Daily Mail, a media outlet that exists spread hatred. P.S. You're fabulous & they know it🌟 — Michelle Casey (@michelle_casey1) September 29, 2017

Person: *applauds SATC for showing empowered women, in control of their own lives* Same person: *insults @KimCattrall for not doing SATC3* — shane telford. (@MrShaneReaction) September 29, 2017

…until the cast of SATC began to spill the tea.

Disappointed for all crew holding on for negotiations to conclude for their jobs, and of course, for the fans. Leave it at that. #Truth — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) September 29, 2017

Dear fans, because I'm "toxic", I'm going to negotiate a contract for 6 months, not come to terms, then say I never wanted to do it anyway. — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) October 4, 2017

Well then, looks like there’s been a lot of drama going on behind the scenes. While we may not have all the details, we’re pretty sure we’ll never get the chance to see Carrie and Samantha slaying the NYC again on screen. And before you say it, the answer is no: SATC will not go forward without Cattrall.

Never, ALL integral pieces of a puzzle. Flawlessly played by all. https://t.co/pe18NUT7tU — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) October 4, 2017

Not true, all for one and one for all, and all terrific and perfectly cast and played. https://t.co/XRp6aih2O2 — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) October 5, 2017

