Kimora Lee Simmons has done it all, from modeling to the big screen, but most of her wealth comes from being a fashion designer. Let’s not forget she is the ex-wife of Russell Simmons, the creator of a fashion line called Baby Phat. This fashion diva was born in 1975 and spend most of her early life in St Louis, Missouri.

Kimora Lee has accomplished so much is her life, but how much is she worth today?

Kimora Lee Simmons’ Estimated Net Worth As of 2018: $50 Million

Traveling back in time, let’s see how Kimora took over the fashion industry.

1975 – 1998

When Kimora turned 11 years old, her mother enrolled her in modeling classes. Two years later, she was awarded her first modeling gig from Chanel. She packed up her bags and moved to Paris to work with the Chanel’s head designer Karl Lagerfeld.

After closing one of Lagerfeld’s haute couture shows, Kimora Lee took on a role as a huge sensation within the fashion industry. She established a close friendship with fellow model Tyra Banks.

At 17 years old, Kimora met Russell Simmons after a runway fashion show during New York Fashion Week. He was 35 years old at the time and they started dating on and off for many years. Love finally won and the couple officially tied the knot in 1998 on a 190-foot yacht in St. Bart’s.

1999 – 2007

Kimora’s fashion design career took off shortly after marrying Simmons. He began creating baby clothing from his Phat Farm clothing line, but Kimora took the project upon herself and Baby Phat was created in 1999. She was climbed up to the creative director and president of the line, changing it from baby t-shirts to a full clothing line of women’s urban wear.

In 2000, the couple had their first child, a daughter named Ming Lee Simmons. Their second daughter arrived two years later, her name is Aoki Lee Simmons. Both girls became models for the Baby Phat Kids Collection.

In January of 2004, the couple sold their apparel and licensing of Baby Phat and Phat Farms brands to Kellwood Company for $140 million.

As a result of the sale, Kimora and Russell started to expand the line to Simmons Jewelry Company, Vida Shoes International and Simmons’ fragrances. In 2017, Kellwood promoted Kimora to President and Creative Director of Phat Fashions.

It doesn’t stop at fashion and modeling for Kimora. Starting in 2003, she also appeared on several television shows and movies, including Russell Simmons Presents: Def Poetry Jam and her own reality television show Kimora: Life In The Fab Lane. She was also a guest judge on many model fashion-based television programs, such as America’s Next Top Model and MTV’s Fashionably Loud.

She was in The Big Tease, Beauty Shop and Waist Deep. Kimora also became a writer in 2006, publishing her first book, Fabulosity: What It Is & How To Get It.

2008 – 2012

In 2008, Russell and Kimora called it quits. Both claimed they actually split sometime before that, but kept working together, as any couple does when they start a business together. The divorce was finalized a year later, in January 2009.

Kimora jumped back into the dating pool and made a love connection with actor and model Djimon Hounsou. The couple had one child together, Kenzo Lee Hounsou, before breaking up in 2012.

2014 – Present

Kimora found love again with Tim Leissner, an investment banker, in 2014 and got married. A year later, the couple welcomed their son Wolfe Lee Leissner.

Today, Kimora is focusing on her clothing line as a fashion designer.

Her daughter Ming Lee also plans to enter the fashion industry as a model and follow in her mother’s footsteps.

Keep your eyes open for Kimora’s new collection because she is killing it in the fashion industry and we look forward to seeing more success from her in years to come.

2018

Kimora Lee Simmons, the ex-wife of Russell Simmons supports him by saying she has known him for over 25 years and have not seen his bad side to which everyone is accusing.