Today Boy Scouts of America has officially let girls join their program. This monumental decision was a unanimous decision from the BSA Board of Directors.

In BSA’s official statement about the new change, it says that for years families and girls have been requesting a BSA program for girls. They noted that families are more likely to sign up for BSA if all of their kids can be involved because programming would be more convenient.

The decision to allow girls become scouts is not only beneficial to the program, but it also aligns with their values. “This decision is true to the BSA’s mission and core values outlined in the Scout Oath and Law. The values of Scouting – trustworthy, loyal, helpful, kind, brave and reverent, for example – are important for both young men and women,” said Michael Surbaugh, the BSA’s Chief Scout Executive.

Surbaugh goes on to say that the program owes it to families to keep critically evolving. Randall Stephenson, BSA’s national board chairman shared how BSA is beneficial to both boys and girls. “I’ve seen nothing that develops leadership skills and discipline like this organization,” he said. “It is time to make these outstanding leadership development programs available to girls.”

Starting in 2018 BSA’s Cub Scout program will be open to girls. BS is working on an Eagle Scout program for girls that will be ready by 2019. Cub Scout dens will be either all girls or all boys. There won’t be any dens with mixed genders.