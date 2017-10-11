VIEW GALLERY

As she was putting together the fall/winter bridal collection for her high-end fashion label, Gerogina Chapman was put in a difficult situation when a report about the long history of sexual assault allegations was released about her husband, Harvey Weinstein. Stars that have claimed inappropriate behavior against Weinstein include Ashely Judd, Gwenyth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” Chapman said. “I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

Despite these terrible claims against her husband, Chapman has been quite a success in the fashion industry. Just how much is she worth?

Georgina Chapman’s estimated Net Worth as of 2018: $30 million

How did Georgina get to where she is today?

2002 – 2004

Chapman, originally born in London, worked as a model before beginning her acting career. She appeared in a few short films and TV movies.

2004 – 2007

In 2004, Chapman collaborated with her friend to begin her high-end fashion line, Marchesa. The name became a sensation in the fashion industry including their highly-anticipated bridal collections every year along with stunning the crowds at fashion week. Chapman also met Weinstein in 2004 and they dated for three years before getting married in 2007. She also continued to act as she had roles in Bride and Prejudice and The Nanny Diaries.

2008 – 2010

The designer won “Red Carpet Designer of the Year” at the British Fashion Awards and won “Britain’s Best Business Award” in 2008. Chapman was featured in Tatler’s “Top ten best-dressed” list in 2010.

2010 – Present

Chapman currently serves on The Council of Fashion Designers of America board and has served since 2014. She has also been a judge on Project Runway: All Stars since 2012. Although the future of the designer and Weinstein is ambiguous, Chapman is a hugely successful fashion designer and businesswoman with a strong individual future ahead.

2018

Georgina Chapman and Harvey Weinstein sold their estate and took a staggering $1.4 million loss.